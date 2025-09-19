Honor Magic 8 Series, Magic V6 Foldable Tipped To Pack Major Camera Upgrade
One of the devices in the Magic 8 series is also rumoured to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
Honor is reportedly set to introduce a significant camera upgrade for its next-generation smartphones. A recent leak from a prominent tipster suggests the company's upcoming Magic 8 series and the Magic V6 foldable device will feature a 200MP primary camera.
This move signals a major focus on high-resolution imaging for Honor's premium lineup, with one of the handsets in the Magic 8 series also rumoured to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
Dual 200MP Cameras For Honor Magic 8 Ultra
According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on the social media platform Weibo, Honor has acquired a large supply of 200MP sensors for its future devices. The leak specifically mentions that the Honor Magic 8 series will receive a 200MP main sensor.
Furthermore, the top-tier model, believed to be the Honor Magic 8 Ultra, is tipped to incorporate an additional 200MP sensor for its telephoto camera, supporting a periscope lens design. While the exact sensor model is unknown, it's speculated to be a large, custom-designed OmniVision sensor.
Major Imaging Leap For Honor Magic V6
The report also claims that the Honor Magic V6 foldable phone will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. This would be a substantial upgrade for the foldable line, as the Magic V5, its predecessor, launched with a 50MP primary camera.
The Magic V6 is expected to continue the brand's push for advanced camera technology on its foldable devices, bringing it more in line with the high-megapixel trend seen in other flagship smartphones.