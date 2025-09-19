Honor Magic 8 Series, Magic V6 Foldable Tipped To Pack Major Camera Upgrade

Honor is reportedly set to introduce a significant camera upgrade for its next-generation smartphones. A recent leak from a prominent tipster suggests the company's upcoming Magic 8 series and the Magic V6 foldable device will feature a 200MP primary camera.

This move signals a major focus on high-resolution imaging for Honor's premium lineup, with one of the handsets in the Magic 8 series also rumoured to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.