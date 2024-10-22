Honeywell, Google Cloud To Drive Industrial Autonomous Operations Using AI Agents

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. and Google Cloud have announced a collaboration connecting artificial intelligence agents with assets, people and processes to drive autonomous operations for the industrial sector.

The partnership will bring together the multimodality and natural language capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI–Google Cloud’s AI platform–and the dataset on Honeywell Forge, an internet of things platform for industrials. This will offer enterprise-wide insights in various use cases with the aim of reducing maintenance costs, increasing operational productivity and upskilling employees.

“By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology with our deep domain expertise—including valuable data on our Honeywell Forge platform—customers will receive unparalleled, actionable insights bridging the physical and digital worlds to accelerate autonomous operations,” said Vimal Kapur, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell.