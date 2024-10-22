Honeywell, Google Cloud To Drive Industrial Autonomous Operations Using AI Agents
The partnership will offer enterprise-wide insights in various use cases with the aim of reducing maintenance costs, increasing operational productivity and upskilling employees.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. and Google Cloud have announced a collaboration connecting artificial intelligence agents with assets, people and processes to drive autonomous operations for the industrial sector.
The partnership will bring together the multimodality and natural language capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI–Google Cloud’s AI platform–and the dataset on Honeywell Forge, an internet of things platform for industrials. This will offer enterprise-wide insights in various use cases with the aim of reducing maintenance costs, increasing operational productivity and upskilling employees.
“By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology with our deep domain expertise—including valuable data on our Honeywell Forge platform—customers will receive unparalleled, actionable insights bridging the physical and digital worlds to accelerate autonomous operations,” said Vimal Kapur, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell.
Honeywell and Google Cloud will work on solutions around:
Industrial AI Agents: Built on Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search, a new AI-powered agent will help automate tasks and reduce project design cycles. Additional agents will utilise Google’s large language models to help technicians to more quickly resolve maintenance issues. According to Honeywell, users can process various data types such as images, videos, text and sensor readings, which will help its engineers get the answers they need.
Cybersecurity: Google Threat Intelligence—featuring insights from Mandiant—will be integrated into current Honeywell cybersecurity products to help enhance threat detection and protect infrastructure for industrial customers.
On-The-Edge Device Advances: Honeywell will also explore using Google’s Gemini Nano model to enhance its edge AI devices’ use cases. These include scanning performance, voice-based guided workflow, maintenance, operational and alarm assist.
“Our partnership with Honeywell represents a significant step forward in bringing the transformative power of AI to industrial operations,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of Google Cloud.