Honeywell Commissions Battery Energy Storage System To Help Decarbonise Lakshadweep

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. has delivered and commissioned a microgrid battery energy and storage system for Solar Energy Corp.'s Lakshadweep Islands project.

According to Honeywell, SECI's Lakshadweep Islands project is the country's first on-grid solar initiative that uses BESS technologies to manage the supply of renewable power. The technologies are being integrated into the microgrid of the Kavaratti islands of Lakshadweep, supporting the decarbonisation initiative of the islands’ energy supply.

Honeywell's BESS includes solutions to help power producers store and distribute renewable energy. It includes a solution that controls automation, safety and efficiency aspects with a facility to render remote operations for battery modules and grid management systems. It enables renewable power to be used within a microgrid that can also co-exist with national grid supply.

For the Lakshadweep project, Honeywell is supplying its energy management system/microgrid controller and power plant controller to manage the distribution of renewable energy, as well as a range of BESS sub-systems. Honeywell EMS use cases include capacity smoothing, peak shaving, volt VAR control, black start operation, and constant charging and discharging.