From Home Robots To Smart Rings — 10 Most-Anticipated Gadget Launches In 2026

Google is expected to launch AI-powered smart glasses that run on its Android XR virtual reality operating system. The device comes equipped with a camera, microphones and speakers, and works in collaboration with the users' phone.

The device will help users access apps without having to pull up their phones. It will also sport an optional in-lens display, which privately provides helpful information as and when required.

These glasses can also be paired with Gemini and can detect the context of the users' actions and surroundings, and undertake actions like automatically translating other languages.

A release date has not yet been shared but is expected to debut in 2026.