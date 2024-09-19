Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces New Gen 11 Server For Demanding Workloads At The Edge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has launched the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, which aims to improve performance for demanding applications and workloads at the edge while maintaining security.

Engineered for diverse edge locations, the compact design of the server is suitable for stores, clinics, banks and factory lines. Other features include built-in air filtration for dusty spaces, energy efficiency, vibration-tolerant operation and quieter performance than data centre servers, HPE said.

The server’s location flexibility will also allow distributed organisations such as retail and manufacturing customers to execute their edge initiatives without deploying a server designed for the data centre into an edge location.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145 is a perfect fit for the edge: rugged and compact in size, with quiet acoustics and power efficiency that puts a lot of processing power in small spaces,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Compute. “It's also critical for businesses with distributed locations to be able to manage remote servers when they don’t have IT experts nearby.”

The server supports various industry applications such as inventory management, pricing and point of sale, together with edge-specific analytics solutions, business intelligence, content delivery and AI and machine learning workloads.

It is designed to help bring services closer to the edge, where data is created and security is integral. It can enable real-time insights with onsite data processing, reducing reliance on a distant data centre or cloud resources, resulting in lower latency, reduced bandwidth utilisation and connectivity costs.

The server is powered by fourth generation AMD EPYC 8004 processor with up to 64 cores for processing applications with speed.