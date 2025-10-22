Here's How YouTube Plans To Combat Deepfakes, Introducing 'Likeness Detection Tool'

YouTube is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool to fight deepfakes on the internet. Its CEO, Neal Mohan, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new ‘Likeness Detection’ tool for all YouTube Partner Program creators.

This AI-powered feature will be able to identify content using a creator’s facial likeness without due permission. It also allows creators to detect, manage and request the removal of such videos easily.

“Today, we’re starting to roll out our Likeness Detection tool to all YouTube Partner Program creators. It automatically finds AI matches of your facial likeness, allowing you to easily detect, manage, and request removal of the content,” Mohan announced on X.

The top executive further emphasised that while YouTube is excited about AI’s creative potential, it is equally committed to protecting creators from misuse. The new tool builds on YouTube’s long-standing experience with copyright management.