Here's How YouTube Plans To Combat Deepfakes, Introducing 'Likeness Detection Tool'
For now, only YouTube Partner Program members are receiving access. This feature is only available in select countries right now, but it will be expanding to more soon.
YouTube is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool to fight deepfakes on the internet. Its CEO, Neal Mohan, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new ‘Likeness Detection’ tool for all YouTube Partner Program creators.
This AI-powered feature will be able to identify content using a creator’s facial likeness without due permission. It also allows creators to detect, manage and request the removal of such videos easily.
“Today, we’re starting to roll out our Likeness Detection tool to all YouTube Partner Program creators. It automatically finds AI matches of your facial likeness, allowing you to easily detect, manage, and request removal of the content,” Mohan announced on X.
The top executive further emphasised that while YouTube is excited about AI’s creative potential, it is equally committed to protecting creators from misuse. The new tool builds on YouTube’s long-standing experience with copyright management.
Today, weâre starting to roll out our Likeness Detection tool to all @youtube Partner Program creators. It automatically finds AI matches of your facial likeness, allowing you to easily detect, manage, and request removal of the content. pic.twitter.com/D9jYVzKSvv— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) October 21, 2025
“While we’re incredibly excited about how AI will empower human creativity, we're equally focused on protecting YouTube creators against the misuse of their likeness—building on our decades-long expertise in developing powerful copyright management tools,” Mohan’s post further read.
YouTube has rolled out the new tool as platforms like OpenAI’s Sora 2 are gaining traction and becoming more widely accessible.
How Will 'Likeness Detection Tool' Work?
According to a report by Engadget, YouTube is currently rolling out ‘Likeness Detection’ to members of the YouTube Partner Program. This feature is designed to identify instances where a person's face has been modified using AI without their consent, especially the AI-created deepfake content. However, it currently does not detect AI-generated voice alterations.
To use the tool, creators must submit a government-issued ID and a short video selfie to YouTube. This helps to verify their identity and provides source material for the system to compare against when reviewing potential misuse, the report added. From there, it works similarly to YouTube’s Content ID system.
YouTube's existing content ID system scans videos for copyrighted material like music or graphics, allowing rights holders to monetise, block, or track them. In case a claim targets background music and is flagged by the original creator, the user accessing it often loses the ability to monetise the video.
For more on how to manage your facial likeness with likeness detection, visit this thread under YouTube Help centre here: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/16440338