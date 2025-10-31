Here's How Jio Users Can Get Gemini AI Pro Access, Worth Rs 35,100, For Free
This offer is an exclusive program with early access for Jio SIM users aged 18 to 25 years who are on an active unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above (prepaid or postpaid mobile).
Reliance Industries' artificial intelligence arm, Reliance Intelligence, has partnered with Google to offer free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, worth Rs 35,100, to select Jio 5G users initially.
The Reliance-Google offer includes higher access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage, etc.
Excited to partner with @RelianceJio to bring the best of Google AI to India. Eligible Jio users will receive our AI Pro plan at no extra cost for 18 months, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2TB of storage + our latest AI creation tools. Can't wait to see what we'll build together!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 30, 2025
How To Get Gemini AI Pro On Jio Sim
Here are the steps that Jio users need to follow to get Gemini AI Pro:
1. Check your eligibility: Ensure you have an active Jio SIM and an unlimited 5G plan.
2. Access the MyJio App: Open or download the MyJio app on your device.
3. Find the offer: On the homepage, look for the banner titled “Pro plan of Google Gemini FREE.”
4. Register your interest: Tap “Register interest” to get started.
5. Complete the onboarding: Follow the guided steps to complete the process.
6. Link your Google account: Select the Google account you want to link for access.
Gemini AI Pro On Jio Sim: Features And Benefits
Google AI Pro includes access to the following features and benefits:
Gemini app: Users get higher access to model 2.5 Pro, plus deep research on 2.5 Pro. Users can unlock video generation with limited access to Veo 3 Fast.
Image generation: Higher limits on Nano Banana
Storage: 2 TB of total storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail
Flow: Higher access in our AI filmmaking tool to create cinematic scenes and stories, including limited access to Veo 3
Whisk: Higher access to image-to-video creation with Veo 3
Gemini Code Assist and Gemini CLI: Higher daily request limits in Gemini CLI and Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions
NotebookLM: Research and writing assistant with 5x more audio overviews and notebooks
Gemini in Gmail, Docs: Access Gemini directly in Google apps
If non-Jio users in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years want to avail this offer, they have to get a new Jio SIM and activate an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above, to become eligible for the Google Gemini offer from Jio.