Here's How Jio Users Can Get Gemini AI Pro Access, Worth Rs 35,100, For Free

Reliance Industries' artificial intelligence arm, Reliance Intelligence, has partnered with Google to offer free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, worth Rs 35,100, to select Jio 5G users initially.

The Reliance-Google offer includes higher access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage, etc.

This offer is an exclusive program with early access for Jio SIM users aged 18 to 25 years who are on an active unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above (prepaid or postpaid mobile).