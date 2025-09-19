'iPhone 17 Isn't For Everyone' — Here's What Vijay Kedia Wants You To Buy Instead
Kedia's message comes at a time when Indians are flocking to Apple stores in BKC and Saket to get their hands on the new iPhone models.
Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has a message to everyone considering buying the new iPhone 17 series models, which has been made available from Sept. 19 across all Apple stores in the country.
Kedia believes the iPhone 17 models are "overhyped", urging consumers to spend the money in a mutual fund instead. His rationale is that an average iPhone 17 512 GB model, which costs around Rs 1 lakh, has no tangible value.
Kedia highlighted that the value of an investment of Rs 1 lakh in a mutual fund can double over six years to Rs 2 lakhs. However, during that same period, the resale value of an iPhone 17 could come down to Rs 15,000. This represents 15 times greater potential value through investing.
The market veteran even shared a table to highlight how Rs 1 lakh, if spent correctly, can lead to solid gains over a six-year period.
Vijay Kedia's message is not against technology but prioritising financial growth. The market expert aims to highlight how personal lifestyle choices, if avoided in a healthy way, can help an individual generate wealth over a long period of time.
**âREAD THIS BEFORE YOU BUY iPHONE 17 ð¨— Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) September 19, 2025
The iPhone 17 isnât for everyone. Spend â¹1 lakh on this overhyped phone OR invest it in a mutual fund. In 6 years, â¹1 lakh can become â¹2 lakh â while the phoneâs resale may sink to just â¹15k. Thatâs ~15x more value through investing.â¦ pic.twitter.com/EgnHDLB8Io
Kedia's message comes at a time when Indians are flocking to Apple stores in BKC and Saket to get their hands on the new iPhone models.
The base price of the iPhone 17 256 GB costs Rs 82,900 while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 1,49,900.
Interestingly, BlinkIt users of select locations, including BKC, Mumbai can order the new iPhone through the app, without having to endure the hassle of going to the official store and queuing up for long hours.