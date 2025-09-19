'iPhone 17 Isn't For Everyone' — Here's What Vijay Kedia Wants You To Buy Instead

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has a message to everyone considering buying the new iPhone 17 series models, which has been made available from Sept. 19 across all Apple stores in the country.

Kedia believes the iPhone 17 models are "overhyped", urging consumers to spend the money in a mutual fund instead. His rationale is that an average iPhone 17 512 GB model, which costs around Rs 1 lakh, has no tangible value.

Kedia highlighted that the value of an investment of Rs 1 lakh in a mutual fund can double over six years to Rs 2 lakhs. However, during that same period, the resale value of an iPhone 17 could come down to Rs 15,000. This represents 15 times greater potential value through investing.

The market veteran even shared a table to highlight how Rs 1 lakh, if spent correctly, can lead to solid gains over a six-year period.