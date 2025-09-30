Here's How Much ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Made In First Half Of 2025

Business NewsTechnologyHere's How Much ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Made In First Half Of 2025
30 Sep 2025, 02:05 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OpenAI made $4.3 billion in revenue during first half of 2025. (Photo: X)</p></div>
OpenAI made $4.3 billion in revenue during first half of 2025. (Photo: X)
Artificial Intelligence giant and maker of ChatGPT, OpenAI, generated around $4.3 billion in revenue during the first half of 2025, The Information reported citing financial disclosures to shareholders.

Still yet to be listed on the Nasdaq, OpenAI burned as much as $2.5 billion in artificial intelligence research and development. During the first half of 2025, the company burned $6.7 billion in research and development.

The report adds that OpenAI registered around $17 .5 billion in cash and securities by the end of H1CY25.

OpenAI has a full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.7 billion, the Information adds.

This comes on the back of Nvidia's recent announcement, with the GPU and chipmaker stating that it will invest $100 billion in the company as well as supply data chips.

It must be noted that Nvidia chips served as the foundation of ChatGPT. Following the development, OpenAI will have a capacity of 4-5 million Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).

This partnership also marks the beginning of the end for OpenAI's pact with Microsoft, with the latter shifting away from OpenAI systems and reportedly building its own foundational model.

Bloomberg reported in August that OpenAI was in early-stage discussions over a stock sale that would have valued the company at around $500 billion, thereby making it one of the highest valued private companies in the world.

If OpenAI can continue its growth path, OpenAI may even become the first trillion-dollar-valued IPO in the world, though the company still has a long way to go before they can reach that milestone.

