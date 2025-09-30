Here's How Much ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Made In First Half Of 2025

Artificial Intelligence giant and maker of ChatGPT, OpenAI, generated around $4.3 billion in revenue during the first half of 2025, The Information reported citing financial disclosures to shareholders.

Still yet to be listed on the Nasdaq, OpenAI burned as much as $2.5 billion in artificial intelligence research and development. During the first half of 2025, the company burned $6.7 billion in research and development.

The report adds that OpenAI registered around $17 .5 billion in cash and securities by the end of H1CY25.

OpenAI has a full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.7 billion, the Information adds.

This comes on the back of Nvidia's recent announcement, with the GPU and chipmaker stating that it will invest $100 billion in the company as well as supply data chips.

It must be noted that Nvidia chips served as the foundation of ChatGPT. Following the development, OpenAI will have a capacity of 4-5 million Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).