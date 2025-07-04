Here Are The Top Six Samsung Phones Below Rs 20,000 In July 2025
Samsung Galaxy F55, Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy M35 are some of the top phones in the under Rs 20,000 segment.
If you're looking to buy a phone under Rs 20,000, Samsung's offerings in this price range are definitely worth considering. Their phones offer a good balance between performance and affordability. Listed below are the six best Samsung phones priced below Rs 20,000.
Top Six Samsung Phones Below Rs 20,000
1. Samsung Galaxy M36
The Samsung Galaxy M36 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels.
The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. The device is available with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It has a triple camera system with a 50 MP main camera. On the front it has a 13 MP camera.
With bank offers, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs 16,499.
2. Samsung Galaxy A35
The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a 6.60-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.
The phone is available for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.
3. Samsung Galaxy A25
The Samsung Galaxy A25 is powered by an Exynos 1280 Processor. It sports a 6.50-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The gadget is available with 8 GB RAM and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a triple camera system on the rear.
The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs 17,918 on Amazon.
4. Samsung Galaxy F55
The Samsung Galaxy F55 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It is available with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.
The Samsung Galaxy F55 features a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45 W charging.
The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available for Rs 18,847.
5. Samsung Galaxy M16
The Samsung Galaxy M16 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a 50 MP triple camera system.
The phone has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is available for Rs 11,499 on Amazon.
6. Samsung Galaxy M35
The Samsung Galaxy M35 comes with an Exynos 1380 SoC chipset. It features a 6.60-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 14 and has a 6000 mAh battery. It has a triple camera system with a 50 MP main camera.
The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available for Rs 16,998 on Flipkart.