Here Are The Top Six Samsung Phones Below Rs 20,000 In July 2025

1. Samsung Galaxy M36



The Samsung Galaxy M36 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels.



The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. The device is available with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It has a triple camera system with a 50 MP main camera. On the front it has a 13 MP camera.

With bank offers, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs 16,499.



2. Samsung Galaxy A35



The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a 6.60-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.



The phone is available for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.