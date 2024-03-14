Here Are 5 Common Netflix Error Codes And Quick Ways To Fix Them

The next time you see the Netflix error UI-800-3 on your screen, it means the information on the device is outdated, and you need to refresh the device to update it for the latest information.

The best and simplest way to do so is to restart your device. In case, this does not rectify the issue, you can log out from the device and sign in again. If this does not work as well, then disconnect your device from the network, reboot your router and reconnect your device.