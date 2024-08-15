Hedge Funds Battle To Turn ChatGPT From Intern To Analyst

“We’re relying on the capabilities of a junior intern: you ask AI to do some simple analysis with internal data sources, it will do it, but either you have to give lots of very specific prompting or the analysis itself is quite rudimentary,” said Charlie Flanagan, head of applied AI at Balyasny, which runs about $22 billion. “So how do we move it from a junior intern to a senior intern to a junior analyst so that at the end of 2024, folks are able to ask quite robust questions?”