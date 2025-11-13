Heaviest iPhone Ever? Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumoured To Outweigh Earlier Models

Just months after the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 series, rumours about next year’s iPhone 18 lineup are already surfacing. A new leak suggests that the top model of next-generation iPhones may be heavier than its predecessor.

The 17 Pro Max switched to an aluminium build, which increased its weight to 233g. It is rumoured that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could surpass this figure and be heavier and thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Early leaks suggest the 18 Pro Max could weigh over 240g. Exact details on the reason for the added weight are unclear as of now.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier than the current flagship, Gadgets360 reported. It is expected to weigh over 240g, making it the heaviest iPhone yet. This surpasses the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which weighed exactly 240g.

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, made with titanium, weighed 227g. This year, Apple switched to an aluminium body for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, increasing its weight to 233g. A larger battery in the model also added to the weight increase.

It is unclear whether Apple will include an even bigger battery in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, rumours indicate that this might be a reason behind a further increase in weight.

The tipster also suggested earlier that the iPhone 18 Pro models will get an upgraded design, possibly with a slightly transparent back. This may result in visibility of some of the back components of the handset. They may also feature a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are also tipped to feature a variable aperture and a hole-punch front camera. Apple has not confirmed any specifications, but fans are eagerly anticipating the next iPhone, curious about potential design changes, new features and upgrades.