HCLTech, Xerox Extend Agreement For AI, Digital Engineering-Driven Innovation
HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced an extension of its artificial intelligence-driven engineering services and digital process operations partnership with Xerox Holdings Corp.
HCLTech will assist in the fundamental and structural redesign of Xerox with the objective of long-term profitable and sustainable growth. The company will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering and process operations services—including order to cash, sales and marketing operations, supply chain and procurement—along with its full-stack generative AI platform, AI Force, to deliver a unified interface for Xerox's employee and client engagement.
The company will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organisation to drive business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving. The work will seek to help GBS integrate innovative capabilities and advance digitalisation.
"Our aim is to drive enterprise-wide efficiency by centralising processes, platforms and capabilities. By extending our agreement with HCLTech and leveraging its expertise, Xerox will become more agile while continuously improving employee and client experiences," Louie Pastor, chief transformation and administrative officer at Xerox, said.
The partnership between Xerox and HCLTech started in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services. HCLTech leverages its global delivery network across India, Guatemala, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, the Philippines and Sri Lanka to support digitalisation for Xerox.
"We are proud to partner with Xerox and look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive strategic value in new service development, growth and cost optimisation,” Raghu Kidambi, global head of digital process operations at HCLTech, said. "We are dedicated to supporting Xerox in navigating the workplace evolution, enabling a more AI-driven, engineering services-led and software-enabled organisation."