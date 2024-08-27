HCLTech, Xerox Extend Agreement For AI, Digital Engineering-Driven Innovation

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced an extension of its artificial intelligence-driven engineering services and digital process operations partnership with Xerox Holdings Corp.

HCLTech will assist in the fundamental and structural redesign of Xerox with the objective of long-term profitable and sustainable growth. The company will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering and process operations services—including order to cash, sales and marketing operations, supply chain and procurement—along with its full-stack generative AI platform, AI Force, to deliver a unified interface for Xerox's employee and client engagement.

The company will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organisation to drive business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving. The work will seek to help GBS integrate innovative capabilities and advance digitalisation.