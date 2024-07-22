HCLTech, UpGrad Enterprise To Offer Skill Programmes, Launch Data Science And AI Academy

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced its partnership with upGrad Enterprise, the corporate skilling and workforce development division of upGrad, to offer industry-relevant and job-aligned learning programmes and experiences for working professionals and enterprises.

In addition to enterprise learning programmes, the partnership will focus on developing and launching programmes in generative artificial intelligence and allied technologies, enabling organisations and professionals to get trained in new-age skills.

HCLTech’s Career Shaper edtech platform and services helps enterprise clients and educational institutions train and upskill their workforce on technologies and skills.

HCLTech and upGrad Enterprise will also launch a data science and AI academy of excellence, offering enterprises and learners access to upGrad’s pedagogy and HCLTech’s content and lab facilities.

“By combining our edtech offerings with UpGrad’s university-led skilling courses and certifications in high-demand disciplines such as data and emerging technologies, HCLTech and UpGrad will jointly offer clients and learners a world-class learning experience, complete with high-quality study material and practice labs, real-world industry experiences, facilitating the quicker application of skills in their professional roles,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice-president and global head of edtech business at HCLTech.

“With technology rapidly advancing across all domains, upskilling in new-age skills is more crucial than ever. In this era, the focus has moved to applied learning rather than just mastering fundamentals, as it directly impacts real-time ROI. Our collaboration is strategically timed to facilitate strong peer-to-peer learning, enabling scalable real-world outcomes,” added Srikanth Iyengar, chief executive officer of upGrad Enterprise.