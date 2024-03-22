HCLTech Receives AWS Generative AI Competency Partner Status

HCL Technologies Ltd. has been recognised with the Amazon Web Services Generative AI Competency Partner status for its capabilities in building gen AI applications on AWS to deliver business outcomes.

With AWS’s gen AI portfolio—including CodeWhisperer, Bedrock, SageMaker and Amazon Q—HCLTech has developed gen AI solutions for various industries and enterprise functions, focusing on responsible and ethical AI practices, such as prioritising privacy, protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining factual accuracy, the company said.

“Attaining the AWS Generative AI Competency is a significant milestone for us, but more importantly, it is a win for our clients. It solidifies our market standing and leadership and assures our clients of our proficiency in developing and implementing real-world generative AI solutions using AWS services,” said Prabhakar Appana, senior vice president and head of AWS business unit, HCLTech.

The AWS Competency Programme assists clients in connecting with AWS partners who possess knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt gen AI.

According to HCLTech’s release, it has received AWS Competency status in networking, migration, financial services, cloud operations, automotive services, manufacturing and industrial services, SAP, DevOps, Level 1 MSSP, storage and mainframe modernisation.