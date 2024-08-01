HCLTech Partners With Denodo And AWS For Clinical Trials And Diagnosis Solution

HCL Technologies Ltd. has launched an advanced clinical trials and diagnosis solution in collaboration with Denodo, a data management and Amazon Web Services ecosystem solutions provider, to accelerate the pace of diagnosis and treatment research.

Leveraging the Denodo platform, which is a data integration, management and delivery solution on AWS Cloud, HCLTech has developed data assets that can be integrated into customers’ data analytics landscape for modernised reporting and analysis, the company said.

The clinical trials and diagnosis solution can help pharmaceutical companies capture insights from clinical studies, streamlining clinical trials and helping better decision-making. The solution enables healthcare providers to efficiently compare new treatments against standard ones, considering varied dosages and demographic impacts through a centralised data model that is secure with real-time access to data.

"This solution harnesses the power of logical data management to offer a single, consolidated view of detailed clinical study data that is easily accessible to patients and healthcare professionals,” said Ananth Subramanya, executive vice president, digital business services, HCLTech. “This solution significantly enhances healthcare data analytics and modernises data management to navigate trial complexities, diverse data sources and stringent regulations effectively.”

"We're thrilled to partner with HCLTech and AWS to deliver a scalable data management solution for contemporary healthcare research,” added Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, Denodo. “Denodo’s unique logical approach integrates disparate data sources to create semantic data products on drugs, patients, providers and more and deliver them as on-demand data services to HCLTech applications, thereby reducing time to value and cost and improving governance."