HCLTech Launches Salesforce-Based Solutions To Advance Gen AI Capabilities Across Industries

HCL Technologies Ltd. launched a suite of Salesforce-based solutions on Tuesday, to support enterprises with essential generative artificial intelligence capabilities.

The HCLTech InFusion suite includes solutions for energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, case management for org migration and insight.

The solutions aim to enable enterprises across industry verticals to optimise resource utilisation, streamline operations, accelerate decision-making and enhance user experiences.

"We are excited to showcase how HCLTech and Salesforce continue to drive transformation and deliver tangible outcomes for our clients worldwide. HCLTech InFusion Solution Suite, built on Salesforce Industry Cloud and infused with gen AI, is designed to unlock new business potential," said Sadagopan Singam, executive vice president, global head of SaaS and commercial applications, HCLTech.