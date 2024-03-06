HCLTech Launches Gen AI Platform To Improve Software Development, Engineering Lifecycle

HCL Technologies Ltd. launched AI Force, a generative artificial intelligence platform, to accelerate software development and engineering lifecycle time-to-value, productivity, quality and release deadlines.

The platform is built on Azure OpenAI and can be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, but is system agnostic.

It offers a customisable suite of gen AI-based solutions that add intelligence to software development and engineering workflows to improve efficiency and developer experience, according to HCLTech.

The company said that the platform encourages responsible AI adoption by integrating security and governance measures. Along with full-stack application development and engineering expertise, the platform seeks to help enterprises unlock the value out of gen AI, from chip development to cloud and business process optimisation.

According to HCLTech, it helps improve product development efficiency, offers insights for informed decision making, swiftly resolves incidents and provides tailored solutions. The platform also automates testing procedures, identifying defects, tracking progress and optimising testing cycles to improve the reliability and security of applications.

"This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes," said Vijay Guntur, president of engineering and R&D services at HCLTech.