HCLTech Launches Enterprise AI Foundry On Microsoft Azure

HCL Technologies Ltd. has launched its Enterprise AI Foundry on Microsoft Azure to help enterprises combine their data and artificial intelligence assets with Microsoft's Azure Data and AI services and drive generative AI adoption.

The AI Foundry aims to streamline operations, enable decision-making, accelerate time-to-value, and drive positive business outcomes, HCLTech said in a press release. Using Azure AI Studio, Azure OpenAI Service, and Cognitive Services, the foundry will help expedite AI solution development and deployment and establish an AI-ready data foundation.

"In the rapidly evolving technology and business landscapes, there is an urgent need to help enterprises avoid AI tech debt, reduce the dilemma surrounding AI implementation choices, and adopt AI with trust and reliability. We believe this initiative with Microsoft will mark a significant milestone in fostering a culture of AI adoption across enterprises," said Vijay Guntur, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems, HCLTech.

“HCLTech’s new Enterprise AI Foundry, powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI services, offers an innovative approach for customers who want to drive business transformation. Leveraging the Enterprise AI Foundry, customers will add momentum to their AI initiatives for tangible business impact,” added Marianne Roling, vice president, global system integrators, Microsoft.

HCLTech is a Microsoft AI specialisation partner with experience leveraging Microsoft Azure and Gen AI for multiple clients.