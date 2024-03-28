HCLTech Launches Electronic Design Automation Solution In Collaboration With NetApp

HCLTech has announced the launch of an electronic design automation solution, in partnership with NetApp, to enable enterprises in the semiconductor industry to accelerate large EDA implementations in the hybrid cloud. The solution aims to reduce time-to-market, enhance quality and improve the reliability of products.

With the joint offering, organisations can leverage NetApp’s Design Anywhere solution to streamline the semiconductor design process, from concept to manufacturing, with improved scalability and flexibility, HCLTech said. By using hybrid cloud, enterprises can manage growing data volume and workflow complexities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NetApp to unlock the power of hybrid and multi-cloud to help enterprises transform operations and build resilience across their digital businesses. Our new joint solution will enable our clients to make the most of their high-performance compute workloads across a wide range of private or public clouds,” said Rampal Singh, head hybrid cloud services, HCLTech.

HCLTech said it will support enterprises running large EDA projects by optimising their IT environments, managing infrastructure and scheduling for EDA workloads and associated services. The company will also deliver the EDA solution in various consumption models, according to client requirements in collaboration with NetApp.

“The power and availability delivered in the cloud creates new opportunities for our customers to run EDA workloads without the risks of overprovisioning or capacity shortfalls. NetApp’s expertise in unifying data helps HCLTech clients unlock the potential of their hybrid cloud investments to make their product development process more flexible and efficient,” said Cesar Cernuda, president, NetApp.