HCLTech Integrates AI Force With GitHub Copilot To Streamline Software Development

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced the HCLTech AI Force extension for GitHub Copilot on the Visual Studio Marketplace, an artificial intelligence developer tool. This integration aims to streamline software development workflows, enhance developer flexibility and optimise code performance.

HCLTech has collaborated with Microsoft for creating a GitHub Copilot Extension. Through AI Force, the company aims to help clients automate tasks and incorporate intelligence in various phases of the engineering lifecycle.

Integrated with GitHub Copilot Chat, the HCLTech AI Force extension enhances extensibility and covers a broad range of use cases, including legacy modernisation, migration, development, DevOps, automation, support, operations, feedback and end-to-end benefits measurement, the company said.

“With the AI Force extension, our clients will achieve benefits beyond enhanced coding experiences such as improved efficiencies, greater productivity and time-to-market acceleration. This integration helps them reduce technical debt and develop better quality software that is easier to maintain,” said Apoorv Iyer, senior vice president and global lead, GenAI Practice, HCLTech.