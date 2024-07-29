HCLTech Collaborates With SAP India To Upskill Technology Professionals

HCL Technologies Ltd. has collaborated with SAP India to provide SAP-certified training to professionals in the consulting, IT, and engineering sectors. HCLTech will leverage the SAP Learning platform to offer trainings on new and existing SAP software solutions, delivered through HCLTech’s proprietary learning platform, Career Shaper, the company said.

The initiative is aimed at accelerating the efforts of enterprises to build talent pools with SAP software and digital competencies. According to HCLTech, technology professionals at different career levels will have access to experts to acquire SAP skills, such as advanced business application programming, finance and controlling, and production planning, as they learn how to apply them in the digitalisation of enterprises.

“India’s young and large technology talent is a valuable resource for enterprises. As India strives to harness its demographic dividend and solidify its position as the talent hub for the world, armed with technological advances such as AI, it is critical to bridge the existing talent demand and supply gap,” said Nitish Agrawal, chief partner officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

“This is possible only by empowering individuals with the right skills and tools. Our collaboration with HCLTech is an extension of this objective and aims to nurture a new cohort of SAP experts and prepare them for jobs of tomorrow,” Agrawal added.

“Together with SAP India, we are taking another step forward for talent development and addressing the growing demand for professionals with multi-disciplinary competencies. Under this collaboration, we will deliver industry-led content for improving the job relevance of individuals,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice president and global head, EdTech Business, HCLTech.