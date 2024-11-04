HCLTech Announces AI/Cloud Native Lab In Singapore

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced the creation of a new Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab. The lab will be the company’s fifth in its global network, expected to open in 2025.

The lab—joining others in India, the US, UK and Germany—will assist enterprises in the region in accelerating their AI initiatives through HCLTech’s suite of AI and generative AI offerings, including AI Force and AI Foundry. The lab will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to collaborate on transferring knowledge and nurturing young talent and mid-career individuals in AI, the company said.

“Our labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and gen AI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organisational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach,” said Vijay Guntur, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems, HCLTech.

“We are pleased to partner with HCLTech for the launch of its AI Lab in Singapore, which provides enterprises with the tools to rapidly experiment with and scale AI solutions to unlock new business value from Singapore,” said Philbert Gomez, executive director, Digital Industry Singapore.

Singapore is the hub for HCLTech's Southeast Asia operations and has led technological advancements, including Asia's first Wi-Fi-based patient tracking system and various projects for the Singapore government.