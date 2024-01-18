HCL Tech To Collaborate With Cisco For Cloud-Native Solutions

HCL Technologies Ltd. has collaborated with US-based telecom gear maker Cisco to showcase cloud-native solutions.

The Indian IT-service firm said its Cloud Native Lab in London will showcase Cisco’s technology solutions with the aim of enabling enterprises to explore and co-create scalable and reliable cloud-native solutions that enhance end-user experiences.

With the goal of providing advanced CloudSMART solutions to enterprises worldwide, the collaboration with Cisco will showcase technologies such as private and sovereign cloud, hybrid cloud, computing and data centre networking, security, multi-cloud networking and full-stack observability solutions, HCLTech said.

"By introducing a cloud technology showcase with Cisco at our Cloud Native Labs, we endeavour to make cloud-native solutions more accessible," said Anand Swamy, executive vice president and head, tech and ISV ecosystems, HCLTech.

According to HCLTech, enterprises can use the Cisco lab space to test applications and real-world use cases to gain insights into how cloud-native technologies can help business transformation. Through demonstrations and interactive sessions, organisations can experience these technologies and understand their potential to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

“This lab will catalyse innovation, allowing enterprises to witness real-world use cases and test their own applications in a secure and supportive environment,” said Nick Holden, vice president, global and strategic partners, Cisco.