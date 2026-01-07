'Hard To Do At OpenAl': Why ChatGPT-Maker's Reasoning Chief Quit After Seven Years

Jerry Tworek, the vice president of research at OpenAI, is set to leave the company after serving in the position for seven years. His main reason for leaving is to pursue the types of research that are "hard to do" at the company.

"Hi all, I've made the difficult decision to leave OpenAl. I've been here close to seven years and lived through lots of good and crazy but much much more good," Tworek said in a note shared on social media platform X.

The note was originally sent to his team.

Tworek mentioned all the achievements that the company had pulled off with him at the helm such as reinforcement learning on robots, and scaling training.

"I've loved my time with this team. I got to work on scaling RL on robots before it was cool, training the first coding models in the world that started the LLM coding revolution, discovering chinchilla scaling before it was called chinchilla, working on gpt4 and chatgpt and most recently building a team that established new paradigm of scaling training and inference compute we commonly call reasoning models," Tworek wrote.