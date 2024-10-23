'Hands-On Experience': Apple May Launch New M4 Macs On Oct 30

For a few weeks now, it has been anticipated that Apple will be releasing the new line of Macs. In a latest social media post, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that their launch may be “imminent.”

In his post on X, Gurman mentioned that Apple will host a "hands-on experience" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 30. If the new Macs are available at the hands-on event, Apple probably needs to make the announcement before influencers and reporters have a chance to test them out.

Gurman went on to say in his thread that it doesn't seem like Apple is bringing media to one place to watch a keynote speech or video. This suggests that Apple could make the announcement online using a press release and some sort of video, probably just like the company did with the new iPad mini, which was released on Oct. 15.

The new line of Macs reportedly includes the newest models of the MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini. Gurman anticipates the upcoming Mac mini to have a "revamped" design, consistent with his earlier reports that the new model will have two front-facing USB-C ports and be almost as small as an Apple TV.

According to purported reports earlier, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is anticipated to get an extra Thunderbolt port in comparison to the current model, but there are no significant design changes anticipated for the upcoming MacBook Pro and iMac models.

Also as reported earlier, Apple has planned to revamp the entire Mac range with M4 chips for powering artificial intelligence features and workloads.