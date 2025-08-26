GTA 6 Updates: Dark Themes Rewritten, Boat Physics, Cop Car On Auction, Age Verification
A heist won’t be that simple when you have boat physics elements at play as well.
The torque on Grand Theft Auto VI leaks doesn’t seem to ease one bit.
In the latest on the title, speculation suggests that Rockstar Games has altered the storyline of GTA 6 several times due to its excessive darkness, scrapping various narratives.
Considering Rockstar’s history of delving into provocative themes, it wouldn’t be shocking if the company originally intended to include darker narratives. According to reports, among them was “one featuring a corrupt cop, his son, and a Colombian drug lord’s right-hand man.”
It seems Rockstar might have toned down certain concepts during development. Nevertheless, fans express doubt, with many contending that revisions are a regular part of game development.
Boat Physics
Recent reports also indicate that Rockstar is incorporating realistic boat physics elements such as currents, inertia, and docking. So a heist won’t be that simple when you have these elements at play as well.
Gamers would need to manage speed, battle current, and steer clear of piers to deliver the payload. While some are excited about battling realism in the rivers in Vice City, others contend that Rockstar has faced challenges making more realistic renderings in the past.
Real-Life GTA 6 Cop Car Up For Auction
In another news, a police car from GTA 6 is reportedly available on auction, and fans are going wild trying to own it. Rockstar apparently utilised an actual police car, a 2013 Chevy, for motion capture during the game’s development, which is now up for sale. The auction began at only $10 and has already surged over $3,000 with several bids.
As per GamerRadar, the auction listing says: “This car is one of the actual used models for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game and was 3D scanned directly into the game, meaning you’ll be able to drive this exact car in the game.”
Age Verification
Gamers may also need to confirm their age or provide personal details and upload identification to launch the game. While this might feel like a breach of privacy, it comes on the back of more stringent safety regulations in countries such as the UK. It could also establish a benchmark for M-rated games on how adult content is accessed.