GTA 6 Updates: Dark Themes Rewritten, Boat Physics, Cop Car On Auction, Age Verification

The torque on Grand Theft Auto VI leaks doesn’t seem to ease one bit.

In the latest on the title, speculation suggests that Rockstar Games has altered the storyline of GTA 6 several times due to its excessive darkness, scrapping various narratives.

Considering Rockstar’s history of delving into provocative themes, it wouldn’t be shocking if the company originally intended to include darker narratives. According to reports, among them was “one featuring a corrupt cop, his son, and a Colombian drug lord’s right-hand man.”

It seems Rockstar might have toned down certain concepts during development. Nevertheless, fans express doubt, with many contending that revisions are a regular part of game development.