GTA 6 Trailer 3 To Drop Soon? What's Behind The ‘11:08’ Clue Which Got The Fans Excited
Excitement is mounting among fans, who believe Rockstar Games might have dropped a clue about when the GTA 6 trailer 3 will arrive.
The expectations around GTA 6 show no signs of slowing, with fresh rumours and guesses about its release date surfacing almost daily. Amid the growing buzz, many fans are convinced that Rockstar Games has subtly revealed when the eagerly awaited GTA 6 trailer 3 will drop.
Recently, several users on social media such as Reddit and X have noticed a detail on the watch of Jason, who is believed to be a protagonist of GTA 6.
Reddit Thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/GTA6/comments/1ob6h8a/many_are_speculating_that_november_8th_is_the/
image: https://www.reddit.com/user/deep_fried_cheese/
The watch on Jason’s wrist shows 11:08. Many believe that this indicates the release date for GTA 6 trailer 3 is Nov. 8.
Rockstar Games has not said anything about the rumoured release date. If the date is correct, it would mark two years since the first GTA 6 trailer was announced in 2023.
Rockstar Games has a reputation for slipping hidden clues, secret dates, and subtle nods into its promotional content, whether through countdowns, number plates, or mysterious graffiti. It’s no surprise, then, that fans eagerly analyse every tiny detail that appears online, hoping to uncover the next big hint.
Social media users have also pointed out that Rockstar Games’ next earnings call is scheduled on Nov. 6. So an announcement could be expected around that time.
One user on Reddit responded, “That's a Saturday no way the Release on a Saturday. It will either happen close before or after the Call "IF" Something happens in November.”
Another said, “100% of Rockstar’s videos have been released on a Tuesday.”
“Honestly, why are we still speculating about Trailer 3's release date? If anything, trailer 2 proved that Rockstar is gonna release it whenever they want, bunch of theories and none of them were right. This is pointless, just live your life and enjoy it when it drops,” one user wrote.