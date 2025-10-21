GTA 6 Release Date, Trailers, Story, Setting, Characters, Platforms, Price — Everything We Know To Date

The first GTA 6 trailer, released in December 2023, introduced the protagonists Lucia and Jason, a couple involved in a life of crime in the fictional state of Leonida. It provided a glimpse of the game’s modern Vice City setting.

GTA 6 is anticipated to feature the largest map ever for a GTA title, with Vice City a part of it. Rockstar is also expected to include realistic boat physics elements, including currents, inertia, and docking, in the title.

The second GTA 6 trailer showcased the state of Leonida, featuring Vice City, and introduced key story elements. The storyline follows protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who share a Bonnie and Clyde-like dynamic. Lucia is a Liberty City native, seeks a better life in Leonida, while Jason has a drug-running past. The trailer depicts Jason picking up Lucia from prison, leading to action-packed scenes of their criminal escapades.

The latest rumour on GTA 6’s third trailer is that Rockstar may release it on Nov. 8, with fans noticing that Jason’s wrist watch shows the number 11:08.