GTA 6 Release Date, Trailers, Story, Setting, Characters, Platforms, Price — Everything We Know To Date
As Rockstar Games prepares for Grand Theft Auto VI’s release, the gaming world is buzzing with anticipation. Its launch is still quite some time away, but a lot of details are already in.
Here’s everything we know so far about GTA 6, including release date, trailers, story, setting, characters, eligible platforms, and possible price.
GTA 6 Release Date
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026, as confirmed by Rockstar in a May 2025 Twitter post. This delays the previously expected Fall 2025 release, initially announced in Take-Two’s May 2024 financial report.
GTA 6 Trailers, Settings, And Story
The first GTA 6 trailer, released in December 2023, introduced the protagonists Lucia and Jason, a couple involved in a life of crime in the fictional state of Leonida. It provided a glimpse of the game’s modern Vice City setting.
GTA 6 is anticipated to feature the largest map ever for a GTA title, with Vice City a part of it. Rockstar is also expected to include realistic boat physics elements, including currents, inertia, and docking, in the title.
The second GTA 6 trailer showcased the state of Leonida, featuring Vice City, and introduced key story elements. The storyline follows protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who share a Bonnie and Clyde-like dynamic. Lucia is a Liberty City native, seeks a better life in Leonida, while Jason has a drug-running past. The trailer depicts Jason picking up Lucia from prison, leading to action-packed scenes of their criminal escapades.
The latest rumour on GTA 6’s third trailer is that Rockstar may release it on Nov. 8, with fans noticing that Jason’s wrist watch shows the number 11:08.
GTA 6 Characters
Alongside Lucia and Jason, other characters include:
Cal Hampton: Jason’s friend who monitors Coast Guard communications.
Boobie Ike: A Vice City mogul with a strip club, real estate, and recording studio empire.
Dre’Quan Priest: An up-and-coming musician linked to Boobie’s strip club, signed to Real Dimez.
Bae-Luxe And Roxy: High school friends and rappers with a strong social media presence, signed to Only Raw Records.
Raul Bautista: A charismatic bank robber seeking new talent.
Brian Heder: An older drug runner from the Keys’ smuggling era.
GTA 6 Platforms
GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as confirmed by Take-Two’s press release. It’s a current-gen exclusive title, with no plans for PS4 or Xbox One. A PC release remains unconfirmed. It may likely follow the console-first approach of previous GTA titles, potentially arriving after 2026.
While there’s no confirmation of a PS5 Pro-enhanced version, a tech expert suggests the game may not achieve 60fps on consoles, even with improved visuals.
Additionally, users may need to provide their age or personal details and even give identification to play GTA 6, following stricter safety regulations in countries like the UK.
GTA 6 Price
Although Rockstar Games is expected to announce the official GTA 6 price nearer to its launch, leaks suggest a higher price point compared to previous titles. GTA 6 price in India and other regions could be:
India: Rs 5,999 – Rs 7,299
US: $70–$100
Canada: CAD 90–CAD 120
Dubai: AED 259–AED 369