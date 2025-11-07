GTA 6 Release Date Moved Again, Will Now Arrive In November 2026

Till a day before, the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI was launching on May 26, 2026. Well, not anymore!

GTA fans will have to wait in anticipation a little longer — six months to be precise (at least for now).

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, has postponed the GTA 6 release date once more, shifting the game’s launch to November 2026.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Rockstar Games wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The move was announced alongside its quarterly earnings, in which Take-Two explained that it’s providing the Rockstar Games “team some additional time to finish the game with the high level of polish players expect and deserve.”

“It’s always painful when we move a date,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during an investor call, adding that “we’ve never regretted it in retrospect.”

This isn’t the first rescheduling for GTA 6. It’s the second official postponement for the title, which was initially planned for a fall 2025 debut before being moved to May 2026. The rescheduling is further expected to increase development costs, which could make the title more expensive.

Set in fictionalised Miami and centred on a criminal narrative, GTA 6 is projected to become one of the highest-grossing video games in history. Its predecessor, GTA 5, has exceeded 220 million units sold, ranking it as the second most popular game ever, trailing only Minecraft.

The delayed release of the title has also washed away hopes for a third trailer. Fans were expecting GTA 6’s trailer 3 to arrive sometime in November, and social media was rife with speculation that the date could be Nov. 8, as seen on protagonist Jason’s watch.

While there is always a chance that Rockstar Games could drop the third trailer, it can’t be said with certainty considering the cloud around the title.