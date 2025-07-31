GTA 6 Pushed Back To September 2026? Well-Known Leaker Thinks So, Shares Edition Pricing
The leaker has asserted that GTA 6 will be available in at least three editions.
Fans of Grand Theft Auto are in for a mixed bag of news. There could be a potential second delay in the launch of GTA 6, according to a well-known leaker, who also shared that Rockstar’s highly awaited game will be released in a minimum of three different editions. The same source has also shared their purported prices in the UK.
The speculations have originated from an X user and leaker named Millie A, who has a varied history regarding the accuracy of information. The leaker assert that “internal discussions” at Rockstar Games could potentially push back the release of the game from its planned timeline.
GTA 6 May Be Delayed Till September 2026
Leaker Millie A has provided new insights regarding the recent rumours about another delay for GTA 6. The game’s release might be pushed back to September 2026, according to the leaker. The delay could arise as a result of “internal discussions” at Rockstar, the leaker said. Notably, Rockstar had originally aimed for a 2025 release for the GTA 6 but has now postponed it to May 26, 2026.
GTA 6 Editions And Prices In UK (Rumoured)
The leaker has asserted that GTA 6 will be available in at least three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Below is the rumoured pricing for the three editions:
GTA 6 Standard Edition: This edition will have a price of £69.99 in the UK.
GTA 6 Deluxe Edition: The Deluxe edition will cost £89.99 and will include early access to GTA Online.
GTA 6 Premium Edition: The Premium edition will be priced at £109.99 and will offer first access to GTA Online.