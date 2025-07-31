GTA 6 Pushed Back To September 2026? Well-Known Leaker Thinks So, Shares Edition Pricing

Fans of Grand Theft Auto are in for a mixed bag of news. There could be a potential second delay in the launch of GTA 6, according to a well-known leaker, who also shared that Rockstar’s highly awaited game will be released in a minimum of three different editions. The same source has also shared their purported prices in the UK.

The speculations have originated from an X user and leaker named Millie A, who has a varied history regarding the accuracy of information. The leaker assert that “internal discussions” at Rockstar Games could potentially push back the release of the game from its planned timeline.