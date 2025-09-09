GTA 6 May Be First 'AAAAA' Game, Says Industry Veteran: What It Means

The upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) appears to be defying conventional gaming categorisations. In the past, the label ‘AAA’ has been usually applied to games with the biggest budgets, the latest technology and wide-ranging promotional campaigns.

Now, Devolver Digital co-founder Nigel Lowrie suggests that Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 could go beyond that description and qualify for what he has termed the first ‘AAAAA’ label, according to IGN.

"There are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game. It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands," Lowrie told IGN.

His has based his argument on the unprecedented hype, massive production values and expectations from the game ahead of its expected release in May 2026.