GTA 6 Map Looks Way Bigger Than GTA 5’s — New Teaser Stirs Fans
A new teaser of the purported Grand Theft Auto VI map has left fans in a frenzy.
In a new publicly shared piece of artwork for GTA 6 showcasing the character Brian Heder, he is depicted holding a map, leading to speculation among fans about whether this suggests the scale of the game.
“This is our first look at the GTA VI map,” claimed GTABase, an account on X (formerly Twitter).
“It looks bigger than GTA V,” an X user, ThanoStarlord, replied to the post.
“With a map that seems so huge, maybe cars in GTA VI will have 1:1 realistic acceleration and top speed,” chimed in another user, Madhannii.
Yet another user wrote: “I fully expect that map to be 3 times the size of either GTA V or RDR 2.”
Some users claimed that it looked like only a portion, and the entire map would be way bigger.
“Looks like just a certain part of the map for a heist or something. This don't represent the map as a whole,” said D3cod3D.
ICYMI this is our first look at the GTA VI map pic.twitter.com/rUNv5BtxEd— GTABase.com (@GTABase) May 7, 2025
GTA 6 Map: What To Expect
GTA 6 is widely expected to feature an expansive map. With nearly every new instalment in the GTA franchise, the map has become larger and arguably improved.
While official details are thin, what is known for certain is that it will include the familiar Vice City, which is inspired by Miami and was the setting for the iconic GTA game released in 2002.
Leonida, a fictional location mimicking the state of Florida in GTA 6, is set to feature the largest map ever encountered in a GTA title. But after the most recent trailer as well, users speculated that there’s a substantial area of the map that remains undisclosed.
“The amount of traffic heading south west implies there’s a big town Rockstar is hiding,” one user wrote on Reddit.
It is commonly believed that the map of GTA 6 will include locations beyond just Vice City, but until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement, this remains speculation. GTA 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.