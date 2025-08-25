GTA 6 Map Looks Way Bigger Than GTA 5’s — New Teaser Stirs Fans

A new teaser of the purported Grand Theft Auto VI map has left fans in a frenzy.

In a new publicly shared piece of artwork for GTA 6 showcasing the character Brian Heder, he is depicted holding a map, leading to speculation among fans about whether this suggests the scale of the game.

“This is our first look at the GTA VI map,” claimed GTABase, an account on X (formerly Twitter).

“It looks bigger than GTA V,” an X user, ThanoStarlord, replied to the post.

“With a map that seems so huge, maybe cars in GTA VI will have 1:1 realistic acceleration and top speed,” chimed in another user, Madhannii.

Yet another user wrote: “I fully expect that map to be 3 times the size of either GTA V or RDR 2.”

Some users claimed that it looked like only a portion, and the entire map would be way bigger.

“Looks like just a certain part of the map for a heist or something. This don't represent the map as a whole,” said D3cod3D.