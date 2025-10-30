Grammarly Is Now Called Superhuman, Unveils New AI Assistant Superhuman Go
Grammarly has announced a rebranding of its parent company to Superhuman, while retaining the Grammarly writing assistant as a core product. The restructured entity now encompasses the AI productivity platform Coda, Superhuman Mail, and the newly introduced Superhuman Go.
Superhuman Go is a new product launched by the company. It is an agentic, prompt-free AI assistant that operates across devices and apps, drawing from connected data sources for context-aware support.
Grammarly’s Pivot To Superhuman
In a move that can be termed rare, the acquirer has adopted the acquired brand’s name. Notably, after snapping up Superhuman Mail earlier this year, the San Francisco-based Grammarly has fully integrated it as its identity.
This also follows the December 2024 acquisition of Coda. Post the deal, Coda’s co-founder and CEO Shishir Mehrotra took the helm, succeeding Rahul Roy-Chowdhury. Under Mehrotra’s leadership, the company has finalised its rebrand to Superhuman, unifying four AI-driven productivity tools: Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and Superhuman Go.
Superhuman Go Unveiled
Superhuman Go delivers agentic features like writing aid, automated drafting, and summarisation, and the company is marketing it as an agentic AI assistant that “works in every application and tab.” Much like Grammarly’s intuitive style, Superhuman Go’s capabilities include integrations with knowledge bases, enabling it to anticipate and execute multi-step tasks without user prompts.
For example, if a Slack message request comes for a meeting the following day, Superhuman Go could scan the recipient’s email and calendar to suggest optimal slots, displaying them inline for easy scheduling of the meeting. It can also refine email drafts with precise phrasing, reword sentences on the fly, or extract CRM data like product pricing while highlighting active support tickets.
Superhuman Go is launching integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook. The AI assistant further allows developers to customise extensions through its Superhuman Agents SDK. According to the company, partner companies like Common Room, Parallel, Fireflies, and Speechify have deployed agents compatible with Superhuman Go for immediate use.