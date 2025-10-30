Grammarly Is Now Called Superhuman, Unveils New AI Assistant Superhuman Go

Superhuman Go delivers agentic features like writing aid, automated drafting, and summarisation, and the company is marketing it as an agentic AI assistant that “works in every application and tab.” Much like Grammarly’s intuitive style, Superhuman Go’s capabilities include integrations with knowledge bases, enabling it to anticipate and execute multi-step tasks without user prompts.

For example, if a Slack message request comes for a meeting the following day, Superhuman Go could scan the recipient’s email and calendar to suggest optimal slots, displaying them inline for easy scheduling of the meeting. It can also refine email drafts with precise phrasing, reword sentences on the fly, or extract CRM data like product pricing while highlighting active support tickets.

Superhuman Go is launching integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook. The AI assistant further allows developers to customise extensions through its Superhuman Agents SDK. According to the company, partner companies like Common Room, Parallel, Fireflies, and Speechify have deployed agents compatible with Superhuman Go for immediate use.