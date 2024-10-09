Government's IndiaAI Datasets Platform To Be Operational By January 2025

The Government's IndiaAI Datasets Platform, which is an integral part of the Rs 10,000-crore IndiaAI mission, is set to go live in the next 3-4 months, according to the National eGovernance Division.

The National eGovernance Division, or the NeGD, is the technology provider for the platform. "We expect the base structure of the platform to be up by January," Nand Kumarum, chief executive officer at the NeGD, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of Samagra's DPG Dialogues 2024.

Thereafter, it will take a few more months to populate the platform with more models and datasets. The platform will be developed on the lines of Hugging Face, a US-based open-source datasets and models platform, he added.

Hugging Face is a library of natural language processing applications and its platform allows users to share machine learning models and datasets and showcase their work.

"Both private and public datasets will be available on platform. Work is going on to ink agreements with private entities," Kumarum said.

The IndiaAI datasets platform is a government initiative to provide access to datasets for Indian startups and researchers for AI training and development. It is one of the seven pillars of the IndiaAI mission, alongside compute, skills and several others.