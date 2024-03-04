Government Says Explicit Approval Needed For Gen AI, LLM Model Rollout

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has advised platforms using under-testing artificial intelligence models to do so only with "explicit approval" from the government.

In an advisory dated March 1, the MeitY told all intermediaries or platforms that the use of undertesting or unreliable AI models, large language models or generative AI software "must be done so with explicit permission of the government of India" and "be deployed only after appropriately labeling the possible and inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated".

A "consent-popup mechanism" should be used to explicitly inform the users about the possible unreliability of the output generated, according to the advisory seen by NDTV Profit.

The duty lies with the platform to ensure that there's no bias or discrimination in the output of the AI models or anything unlawful as well, it said.

It asked platforms to submit an action-taken-cum-status report by March 16.