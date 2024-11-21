Google's Rumoured Pixel Tablet 2 May Pack Keyboard Support, Updated Chipset And Camera

The Google Pixel Tablet 2 release is reportedly in the works. The second iteration of the tablet is rumoured to feature keyboard support, an updated chipset and a new camera. Although the company hasn’t disclosed anything yet, reports have been circulating that the tablet may launch in 2025.

According to a report, a keyboard cover prototype for the second-generation device is being developed. The cover is attached to the tablet via pogo pins. As with many other tablets, it also functions as a stand to hold the tablet upright.

Google was earlier reported to be developing a stylus that would work with the current tablet version, but that never materialised. Consequently, a stylus for the Pixel Tablet 2 might be released.

The tablet is also expected to have an upgraded chipset over the existing version. The device might include the Tensor G4, similar to the Pixel 9 series, or the Tensor G5, which is yet to be announced. The first Pixel Tablet has a Tensor G2 installed.

It is also anticipated that the tablet will have a newer camera, an improvement over the 8MP sensors in the 2023 edition. Specifications of the camera are as yet unknown though.

The design of the Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to be similar to that of the first Pixel Tablet, with just minor changes expected in this area.

According to reports, the tablet may be "many months" away from its release. But given that the Pixel Tablet 3 is reportedly also in development and scheduled for release in 2027, the Pixel Tablet 2 might debut in 2025. For an Android tablet like Pixel Tablet 2, a refresh cycle of two years is usually appropriate.