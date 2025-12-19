Google’s Pixel Upgrade Programme: Buy Pixel 10 Phones At Rs 3,333 Monthly, Upgrade After 9 EMIs
Google has rolled out its Pixel Upgrade Programme in India. The plan aims to enhance accessibility to Pixel devices, providing an easy way for customers to switch to newer models.
Launching today, the programme allows buyers to acquire eligible Pixel smartphones through a 24-month no-cost EMI option, with payments starting as low as Rs 3,333 per month. Users can opt to upgrade to a qualifying newer Pixel after making at least nine monthly installments.
According to Google, the initiative includes a guaranteed buyback value, regardless of condition of the device, as long as it turns on and passes essential functionality tests.
Developed in collaboration with Cashify, Bajaj Finance., and HDFC Bank, the programme will be offered until June 30, 2026, at participating retail outlets across India.
How To Own A Pixel 10 Through Google Pixel Upgrade Programme
The programme follows a straightforward four-step enrolment:
Choose from available models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Visit a nearby participating store.
Purchase the device on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan.
Register for the Google Pixel Upgrade Programme via the Cashify website within 30 days of purchase.
Customers become eligible for an upgrade after nine EMIs and prior to the 15th. During this window, Cashify deposits the remaining loan balance directly into the customer’s bank account, allowing closure of the original loan without foreclosure fees. Users can then begin a new 24-month no-cost EMI for the upgraded Pixel. Enrollment also unlocks an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 from Cashify when trading in a previous device.
Free Trial Subscriptions To Google Services
Qualifying purchases include complimentary trial subscriptions to Google services:
Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
1 year of Google AI Pro
6 months of Fitbit Premium
3 months of YouTube Premium
Pixel 10:
6 months of Google One Premium (2TB)
6 months of Fitbit Premium
3 months of YouTube Premium