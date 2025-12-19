Google’s Pixel Upgrade Programme: Buy Pixel 10 Phones At Rs 3,333 Monthly, Upgrade After 9 EMIs

Google has rolled out its Pixel Upgrade Programme in India. The plan aims to enhance accessibility to Pixel devices, providing an easy way for customers to switch to newer models.

Launching today, the programme allows buyers to acquire eligible Pixel smartphones through a 24-month no-cost EMI option, with payments starting as low as Rs 3,333 per month. Users can opt to upgrade to a qualifying newer Pixel after making at least nine monthly installments.

According to Google, the initiative includes a guaranteed buyback value, regardless of condition of the device, as long as it turns on and passes essential functionality tests.

Developed in collaboration with Cashify, Bajaj Finance., and HDFC Bank, the programme will be offered until June 30, 2026, at participating retail outlets across India.