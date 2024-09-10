Google's Online Ads Monopoly Conundrum: All You Need To Know

Google, which kicked off just as a search engine in the late 1990s, has now grown to also become one of the largest online spaces for advertisements. It came up with AdWords, now known as Google Ads, back in 2000. A tool that transformed the search engine's ball game.

Google Ads enabled relevant advertisements to show up online, matching the user's interests. This then, ended up drawing more attention and clicks, which in turn tempted businesses to bid for more advertisement space on Google because optimised advertisements boosted visibility and fuelled revenue.

Eventually, this increased both Google's share in the online advertisement market and the individual revenue the search engine made from these advertisements.