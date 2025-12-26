Google's New Feature Allows Users To Change Primary Gmail Address Linked To Their Accounts — Check Details

Google is set to roll out a new feature allowing users to change email addresses linked to their Google Account. This update is expected to cheer many users who have been using the same Gmail address for years.

In several cases, many accounts were created by the users during their teenage years and may no longer reflect their professional identity.

In a new blog update, Google has said that users can now modify their primary Gmail address and do not need to create a whole new account if they don’t prefer their earlier address.

“The ability to change your Google Account email address is gradually rolling out to all users, so this option may not be available to you right now,” Google clarified in the blog.

The email address associated with a Google Account is used to sign in to Google products and services. This helps in identifying the account across platforms. It is also visible next to a user’s name and profile photo when signed in.

With the new update, the US tech is going to remove restrictions linked to changing an existing email address ending with gmail.com. Google has said the feature is being rolled out gradually. The new feature is likely to be available for select users in 2026, according to an Android Authority report.