Google's New Feature Allows Users To Change Primary Gmail Address Linked To Their Accounts — Check Details
Google has said that users can now modify their primary Gmail address and do not need to create a whole new account if they don’t prefer their earlier address.
Google is set to roll out a new feature allowing users to change email addresses linked to their Google Account. This update is expected to cheer many users who have been using the same Gmail address for years.
In several cases, many accounts were created by the users during their teenage years and may no longer reflect their professional identity.
In a new blog update, Google has said that users can now modify their primary Gmail address and do not need to create a whole new account if they don’t prefer their earlier address.
“The ability to change your Google Account email address is gradually rolling out to all users, so this option may not be available to you right now,” Google clarified in the blog.
The email address associated with a Google Account is used to sign in to Google products and services. This helps in identifying the account across platforms. It is also visible next to a user’s name and profile photo when signed in.
With the new update, the US tech is going to remove restrictions linked to changing an existing email address ending with gmail.com. Google has said the feature is being rolled out gradually. The new feature is likely to be available for select users in 2026, according to an Android Authority report.
Steps To Check If You Can Change Your Gmail Address
1. Go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email on your computer.
2. Sign in to your Google Account if prompted.
3. Click on Personal Information at the top left.
4. Select Google Account email address.
5. Under “Google Account Email,” click Change your Google Account email address.
6. If the option is not visible, the feature is not available for your account yet.
7. If available, proceed to the next step.
“You can change the email address on your Google Account that ends with @gmail.com. You can replace it with a new email address that ends with @gmail.com. However, doing so may cause some issues using Google services and features. Before changing your Google Account email address,” Google said.
If the users wish to avoid this trouble, they can check for potential problems as listed by Google. According to the company, changing your Gmail address can lead to temporary issues across some Google services.
Sign in with Google may not work smoothly, or users may face issues with signing in on third-party apps or websites. Chromebook settings and Chrome Remote Desktop access could also be affected. Similarly, some app preferences may reset.
Hence, Google recommends to back up all the data as changing Gmail addresses can be similar to signing in on a new device.