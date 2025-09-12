Google's Nano Banana May Make Viral 3D Figures, But Spells 'Happy' Wrong — Takes Away Your 8 Credits Too

The 3D digital figures created using Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, or Nano Banana as its more popularly known, are taking the social media world by storm. From stars to politicians to everyday users, many are crafting their own 3D representations using this new generative AI tool.

Tucked inside the Nano Banana app is another creative feature called Comic Expressions. By uploading a photo (for instance, a close-up or mid-shot) into it, you can basically convert your image into four different everyday expressions — happy, angry, sad, and joyful — that too in a style straight out of the comic books.

The resulting image collage is quite creative and fun, with steam coming out of ears in “angry” and tears rolling down in “sad.”

Sadly, the same can’t be said for Nano Banana’s linguistic capabilities.