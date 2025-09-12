Google's Nano Banana May Make Viral 3D Figures, But Spells 'Happy' Wrong — Takes Away Your 8 Credits Too
In our test of the Comic Expressions feature in Nano Banana, the app spelt “Happy” wrong, writing “Hapy” instead.
The 3D digital figures created using Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, or Nano Banana as its more popularly known, are taking the social media world by storm. From stars to politicians to everyday users, many are crafting their own 3D representations using this new generative AI tool.
Tucked inside the Nano Banana app is another creative feature called Comic Expressions. By uploading a photo (for instance, a close-up or mid-shot) into it, you can basically convert your image into four different everyday expressions — happy, angry, sad, and joyful — that too in a style straight out of the comic books.
The resulting image collage is quite creative and fun, with steam coming out of ears in “angry” and tears rolling down in “sad.”
Sadly, the same can’t be said for Nano Banana’s linguistic capabilities.
Nano Banana Spells ‘Happy’ Wrong
In our test of various features in Nano Banana, the app fell short in spelling skills.
To be precise, when we used the Comic Expressions feature, it generated four comic photos in different human expressions. However, when captioning the images, it spelt “Happy” wrong, writing “Hapy” instead.
Come to think of it, it’s a primary-grade language goof-up, despite the app being called one of the most powerful in its category and coming straight from the stables of tech giant Google.
Now you could maybe pardon the newfound Nano Banana for its "silly" mistake, saying it’s picture-driven, an image editing tool, or it’s just plain funny. But that doesn't take away from the error, especially when such AI apps are trained on language, precisely because they need to understand user prompts correctly. Not to mention that Nano Banana’s own default image for the Comic Expressions feature has “Happy” spelt correctly.
Nano Banana’s default image for the Comic Expressions feature has “Happy” spelt correctly. (Source: Nano Banana)
If you’re a stickler for spellings, you’d notice the error and want to correct it — and chances are that the app will spell it right in the second go. Only now if you try to upload the picture and create a collage, it will consume your eight Nano Banana credits again.
That’s a shame!
If you try to upload the picture and create a collage, it will consume your eight Nano Banana credits again. (Source: Nano Banana)
If, however, you’re lucky, Nano Banana will indeed spell “happy” right the first time, which should make you — well — happy. But it doesn’t cover up the fact that despite advancements over the past couple of years, generative AI models shouldn’t be trusted blindly — even when it comes to language.