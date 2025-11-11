Google’s ‘Nano Banana 2’ Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What Are Users Creating?
Google’s ‘Nano Banana 2’: Images reportedly created with Gemini Nano Banana 2 are circulating online even before an announcement about the official launch of the AI tool.
Google’s earlier Gemini 2.5 Flash image model, popularly known as Nano Banana, created a lot of hype for its ability to interpret natural-language commands to generate and edit images. Now, a follow-up version of the AI-powered tool, referred to as Nano Banana 2, has surfaced online before Google's official announcement. Social media users claimed that the unreleased model briefly appeared on select platforms before being removed.
A recent report by Testing Catalog, an online platform focused on Android beta applications, says that the new version is expected to handle more complex tasks, including accurate colouring, better control over angles and viewpoints and fixing text within generated images. These are the areas where Nano Banana 1 faced limitations.
The leaked image samples shared online suggest a clear improvement in visual output, showing the new Nano Banana model performing tasks that were not possible earlier. In the meantime, many users have shared images on 'X', reportedly generated by the new version of the Nano Banana tool.
Website And UI Screenshots
Some users claim that Nano Banana 2 can generate images that look like full website screenshots inside a browser window, with fewer layout mistakes and more readable elements than previous AI tools.
"Generate a screenshot of a windows 11 desktop, with google chrome open, showing a YouTube thumbnail of Mr. Beast on https://t.co/1VFaM2aqoa"
Prompt:
âGenerate a screenshot of a windows 11 desktop, with google chrome open, showing a YouTube thumbnail of Mr. Beast on https://t.co/25ne7mz9yKâ
Nano Banana Nano Banana 2
Accurate Clock Time
One recurring limitation in many AI image models is their consistent inability to show the correct time on analogue clocks. It is usually set to a default of 10:10 due to traditional commercial product photography standards. Users now say Nano Banana 2 can depict the correct time precisely.
"11:15 on the clock and a wine glass filled to the top"
"11:15 on the clock and a wine glass filled to the top"
Famous Personalities
A user shared an image featuring US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin displayed on what appears to be an old-style computer monitor.
Another user shared an image reportedly generated by Nano Banana 2 / Gempix. The user claimed the prompt requested an iPhone-style photo depicting Jeffrey Epstein and MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) spending time together.
Prompt: photo taken on iphone, jeffery Epstein and mrbeast (jimmy donaldson) hanging out
From RoRoTuck pic.twitter.com/YbsNhyhEnH
Here are more such posts:
Cyberpunk-Style Robot And Anime Scene
In a post on X, Testing Catalog also shared a sample image created through Media AI using Nano Banana 2. The image was based on a prompt describing a cyberpunk-style hacker robot working in front of multiple monitors.
Nano Banana 2 via Media AI: "Cyberpunk hacker robot working in front of many monitors" sample.
In another example, a user shared an image generated by Nano Banana 2 that showed Ken Kaneki holding a friend in his arms in a snowy setting from Tokyo Ghoul.
âKen Kaneki carrying his friend in his arms in the snow, Tokyo Ghoulâ
Solving Classroom Problems
Many users shared images where the AI appears to be solving questions on a whiteboard, showing multiple steps visually, recreating a real classroom setup.
Nano banana vs Nano banana 2. Big progress.
According to Testing Catalog, Nano Banana 2 is expected to launch around Nov. 11. The model may support 2K native output along with the option to upscale images to 4K. It is said to offer major improvements in handling text, infographics, charts, transparency and overall understanding of global content. The update is also reported to be built on the Gemini 3.0 Pro image model, which would mark a major upgrade from the earlier 2.5 Flash version.