Google’s ‘Nano Banana 2’ Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What Are Users Creating?

Google’s earlier Gemini 2.5 Flash image model, popularly known as Nano Banana, created a lot of hype for its ability to interpret natural-language commands to generate and edit images. Now, a follow-up version of the AI-powered tool, referred to as Nano Banana 2, has surfaced online before Google's official announcement. Social media users claimed that the unreleased model briefly appeared on select platforms before being removed.

A recent report by Testing Catalog, an online platform focused on Android beta applications, says that the new version is expected to handle more complex tasks, including accurate colouring, better control over angles and viewpoints and fixing text within generated images. These are the areas where Nano Banana 1 faced limitations.

The leaked image samples shared online suggest a clear improvement in visual output, showing the new Nano Banana model performing tasks that were not possible earlier. In the meantime, many users have shared images on 'X', reportedly generated by the new version of the Nano Banana tool.