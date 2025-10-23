Google’s Gemini AI May Soon Allow Users To Keep Mic On For Longer Voice Commands
Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Gemini that permits users to press and hold the microphone icon in the input box, much like WhatsApp’s mic lock for voice notes.
Google is reportedly taking steps to overcome some of Gemini’s current conversational shortcomings. The company is experimenting with a feature that supports continuous voice interactions without depending on Gemini Live, as per an Android Authority report.
Evidence of this update was reportedly found within the Google app. It hinted at enhanced functionality for voice commands. With the change, users could hold down the microphone icon in Gemini’s input field to speak for longer durations. At present, Gemini’s voice tools automatically stop when a user pauses, unless they’re using Gemini Live or ChatGPT’s Voice Mode.
As per Android Authority, an analysis of the Google app’s APK suggests that a new feature in development will enable users to give extended voice instructions without needing Gemini Live. Hints of this capability have reportedly been discovered in version 16.42.61 of the app.
Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Gemini that permits users to press and hold the microphone icon in the input box, much like WhatsApp’s mic lock for voice notes. This function would enable users to "lock" the microphone, allowing them to speak at a relaxed pace without being cut off, making it particularly useful for issuing longer or more complex commands.
The report features screenshots illustrating how the mic icon transforms into a stop button after a long press. It allows users to tap it to conclude their input. Alongside testing this mic lock for longer queries, Android Authority noticed other interface refinements within Gemini.
Notably, the input box has been redesigned to expand as the user begins to type, a change that mirrors the existing Gemini interface on Android devices. These updates suggest Google is enhancing the visual and functional aspects of the voice assistant to support more natural and flexible interactions.
It is important to note that not every feature discovered during development makes it into the official release of the app. Nonetheless, the introduction of this mic lock would greatly enhance the usability of Gemini, allowing users to pause while dictating their commands.
Currently, there is no clarity on whether Google intends to roll out this feature across all platforms and regions. The possibility remains that its availability might be limited or staggered depending on various factors.