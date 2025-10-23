Google’s Gemini AI May Soon Allow Users To Keep Mic On For Longer Voice Commands

Google is reportedly taking steps to overcome some of Gemini’s current conversational shortcomings. The company is experimenting with a feature that supports continuous voice interactions without depending on Gemini Live, as per an Android Authority report.

Evidence of this update was reportedly found within the Google app. It hinted at enhanced functionality for voice commands. With the change, users could hold down the microphone icon in Gemini’s input field to speak for longer durations. At present, Gemini’s voice tools automatically stop when a user pauses, unless they’re using Gemini Live or ChatGPT’s Voice Mode.

As per Android Authority, an analysis of the Google app’s APK suggests that a new feature in development will enable users to give extended voice instructions without needing Gemini Live. Hints of this capability have reportedly been discovered in version 16.42.61 of the app.

Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Gemini that permits users to press and hold the microphone icon in the input box, much like WhatsApp’s mic lock for voice notes. This function would enable users to "lock" the microphone, allowing them to speak at a relaxed pace without being cut off, making it particularly useful for issuing longer or more complex commands.