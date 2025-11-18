'Most Intelligent Model': Sundar Pichai Rolls Out Gemini 3 For App, AI Search Mode Users
"Gemini 3 can bring any idea to life, quickly grasping context and intent so you can get what you need with less prompting," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.
The much-awaited Gemini 3, touted as the sharpest artificial intelligence model of Google, has been launched by the tech giant. Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google parent Alphabet, said the model will be rolled out for Gemini app and Google AI Mode search engine users, starting Tuesday.
"It’s the best model in the world for multimodal understanding, and our most powerful agentic + vibe coding model yet. Gemini 3 can bring any idea to life, quickly grasping context and intent so you can get what you need with less prompting," Pichai said on social media platform X.
"Find Gemini 3 Pro rolling out today in the Gemini App and AI Mode in Search. For developers, build with it now in @GoogleAIStudio and Vertex AI. (sic)," he added.
Pichai, in a detailed blogpost, described Gemini 3 as "our most intelligent model", that combines all of Gemini’s capabilities together so you can bring any idea to life.
The model is enabled with "state-of-the-art in reasoning", built to grasp depth and nuance — whether it’s perceiving the subtle clues in a creative idea, or "peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem", he explained.
Gemini 3 is also much better at figuring out the context and intent behind the users' request, Pichai said, adding that the user get what is needed with less prompting.
The top Alphabet executive pointed out that every generation of Gemini has built on the last. Gemini 1’s breakthroughs in native multimodality and long context window expanded the kinds of information that could be processed. Gemini 2 laid the foundation for agentic capabilities and pushed the frontiers on reasoning and thinking, helping with more complex tasks and ideas, leading to Gemini 2.5 Pro topping LMArena for over six months, he said.
"Like the generations before it, Gemini 3 is once again advancing the state of the art. In this new chapter, we’ll continue to push the frontiers of intelligence, agents, and personalization to make AI truly helpful for everyone," Pichai added.
Notably, the Gemini app has surpassed 650 million users per month, which is more than 70% of our Cloud customers use our AI, according to the information shared in the blogpost. AI Overviews, which are the AI-generated summaries topping the Google search results, now now have 2 billion users every month, it added.