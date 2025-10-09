Google's AI-Powered 'Search Live' Launched In India With Hindi, English Support: Features Explained

Google has launched its AI-powered search feature, Search Live, in India on Wednesday. It will support English and Hindi languages. The company is also adding AI Mode in seven more Indian languages.

Search Live lets users point their phone camera at objects and then gives real-time help using the camera view. This feature, which uses Google’s Project Astra technology, supports back-and-forth conversations. It was first introduced in the US in July.

“To help millions more people in India ask complex questions in their preferred language, we’re rolling out AI Mode in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This expansion is powered by the advanced reasoning of our custom Gemini model for Search,” Google said in its blogpost on Wednesday.

With this move, India is now the second country to get Search Live, after the United States. This comes following the success of products such as Google’s Nano Banana image editing tool. Google will use this early adoption of AI to train its system with more data. This is aimed at making Search Live better over time.