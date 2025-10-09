Google's AI-Powered 'Search Live' Launched In India With Hindi, English Support: Features Explained
Google is also rolling out AI Mode in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Google has launched its AI-powered search feature, Search Live, in India on Wednesday. It will support English and Hindi languages. The company is also adding AI Mode in seven more Indian languages.
Search Live lets users point their phone camera at objects and then gives real-time help using the camera view. This feature, which uses Google’s Project Astra technology, supports back-and-forth conversations. It was first introduced in the US in July.
“To help millions more people in India ask complex questions in their preferred language, we’re rolling out AI Mode in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This expansion is powered by the advanced reasoning of our custom Gemini model for Search,” Google said in its blogpost on Wednesday.
With this move, India is now the second country to get Search Live, after the United States. This comes following the success of products such as Google’s Nano Banana image editing tool. Google will use this early adoption of AI to train its system with more data. This is aimed at making Search Live better over time.
“People in India are power users of multimodal search, forming our largest user base for both voice and visual search globally,” said Hema Budaraju, vice president of product management for Google Search.
Google Search Live can be accessed by tapping the “Live” icon in the Google app or selecting “Live” in Lens. To be clear, Google’s Gemini powers Search Live, which is a different feature from Gemini Live.
Google’s AI Mode launched in the US in March and expanded in May. It reached India in June and went global in August. Last month, Google added five languages to its AI mode, including Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese, to improve user experience.
“The advanced reasoning and multimodal understanding of our custom Gemini model for Search allows AI Mode to truly grasp the subtleties of local languages, ensuring AI Mode is genuinely helpful and relevant in all the new languages we introduce,” Budaraju said in the post.