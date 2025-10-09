Google 'Wants Right' To Bundle Gemini AI App With Maps, YouTube

Alphabet Inc.’s Google wants to retain the right to bundle its popular mapping and video apps with its Gemini AI service, a lawyer for the company told a US federal judge on Wednesday, pushing back on a Justice Department proposal that would bar the practice.

“There’s no notion that Google has to date gained monopoly or market power in the artificial intelligence market,” Google lawyer John Schmidtlein told Judge Amit Mehta. Likewise, “there’s been no finding that Maps is a monopoly product or that YouTube is a monopoly product.”

Mehta, who found that Google has monopolised search and search advertising, is crafting a remedy to resolve the company’s illegal conduct. In a decision last month, he ruled that Google could no longer pay companies to exclusively use its Search, Chrome web browser or Google Play Store, though he declined to bar all payments outright. Mehta’s ruling incorporated aspects of proposals from Google and the Justice Department, which led to Wednesday’s hearing where both sides argued for him to adopt their language in a final order.

During the trial, witnesses testified that Google offers an “all-or-nothing” bundle to device manufactures, effectively requiring they preload nearly a dozen of Google’s apps if they want access to the the Play Store, the largest app store on Google’s Android operating system. That requirement, for example, forced Microsoft Corp. to feature Google search on its Surface Duo touchscreen device instead of its own search engine, Bing.

The Justice Department argued that the same prohibitions that apply to Search, Chrome and Play should also apply to Google’s Gemini, a proposal the company opposes.