Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol Will Allow Shoppers To Buy Using AI Mode In Search, Gemini App

Google has introduced a new system called the Universal Commerce Protocol in a push to make future shopping more intelligent, connected, and convenient using AI. UCP is a free, open standard powered by AI agents that can help users discover products, decide what to buy, complete purchases, and even get help after buying.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that AI agents will become a major part of shopping in the near future. He also announced that UCP will soon make it possible to buy things directly inside AI Mode (in Google Search) and the Gemini app, without needing to switch to another website or app.