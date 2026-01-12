Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol Will Allow Shoppers To Buy Using AI Mode In Search, Gemini App
UCP can help users discover products, decide what to buy, complete purchases, and even get help after buying.
Google has introduced a new system called the Universal Commerce Protocol in a push to make future shopping more intelligent, connected, and convenient using AI. UCP is a free, open standard powered by AI agents that can help users discover products, decide what to buy, complete purchases, and even get help after buying.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that AI agents will become a major part of shopping in the near future. He also announced that UCP will soon make it possible to buy things directly inside AI Mode (in Google Search) and the Gemini app, without needing to switch to another website or app.
What Is UCP And How Was It Created?
According to Google, UCP acts like a common “language” that lets AI tools (like those in Google Search or Gemini app), online stores, and payment companies all work together without complicated custom setups.
Through an upcoming feature, UCP will enable smooth, native checkout right where people are already chatting with AI or searching, as per Pichai.
Google created it together with big names like Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. More than 20 other companies support it, including payment giants like Stripe, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s, and The Home Depot.
How Does UCP Help?
Through UCP, stores and businesses can show their products directly in AI tools (like Google Search or Gemini). They keep full control of checkout process, customer data, and stay the official seller.
AI companies and platforms can add shopping features using standard APIs, while still allowing flexibility, via UCP. Since it’s an open source project, developers can improve and build upon for future digital commerce platforms.
For payment companies, UCP supports secure, flexible payments with clear proof that the user agreed to the purchase.
With brands and businesses using UCP, shopping becomes faster and easier for users. Shoppers can find products, get good deals (including loyalty benefits), and buy with less hassle — all through AI conversations.