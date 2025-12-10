Google Unveils Extended Repair Program For Select Pixel Models — Details Inside

Google has announced an extended repair program for a limited batch of Pixel 9 smartphones following the detection of hardware problems in a few models. The company noted that the move is aimed at delivering timely solutions, including free repairs or full replacements in some cases. The extended repair program is specifically available for Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold models. Users can get support for fixing display and functionality issues in these Pixel phones.

“Google has determined that a limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL devices may experience issues that affect the functionality of the device. Google is offering an extended repair program. This program provides support coverage for affected devices. Coverage lasts for 3 years after the original retail-purchase date,” the company said on its support page for Pixel phones.

“Your Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL may qualify for this program. Eligibility requires a vertical line on the display. It must run from bottom to top. Display flicker on Pixel 9 Pro devices also qualifies. Your phone might not qualify for the extended-repair program. However, similar display or other issues may still be covered,” the post added.