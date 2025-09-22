Google TV Users Can Now Use Gemini To Get Movie Recommendations, Recaps And Identify Shows They Can't Find

Ever watched a clip from a show or a movie on social media or while channel surfing, and just couldn't figure out what its name was? Gemini might be able to help you with that, especially if you have a Google TV.

Gemini will be coming to the latest Google TV model (TCL QM9K series), according to a blog post from Google on Monday. Gemini will build upon existing features from Google Assistant but have features such as engaging the user in "free-flowing conversations".

"Later this year, Gemini will be available on more devices, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models," the post said.

Some of the main features of the AI include asking it for movie recommendations, which is especially useful when having a watch party but being unable to decide on a movie everybody can agree on.

Users can quote all the genre and tonal requirements to it and get a few suggestions that might be up their allley

Users can also Gemini to recap shows for them and catch them up on everything they missed or don't remember.

The most notable feature will be helping users find the name of shows and movies they're unable to find or recall. They need to describe it to the AI and it will come up with some suggestions.

Users can ask additional follow up questions, such as asking it to pull up reviews for a show or a movie to help them decide if they want to watch it.

The feature can be activated by saying "Hey Google!" or pressing the mic button on the Google TV remote. Outside of watching movies and TV users can also ask Gemini for questions on educational subjects they are curious about, ask for suggestions on what to wear or what to make for dinner.

One can also pick up new skills like learning a new instrument. Gemini will give text to speech answers and show relevant YouTube videos for each query.